Scott Frost reportedly lands big head coaching job

Scott Frost is looking to revive his college coaching career in the place where he has had his greatest success.

Frost is expected to return to UCF as the new head coach, as first reported by Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel. The two sides are in agreement on a contract, though terms were not immediately available.

Frost would be replacing Gus Malzahn, who left UCF at the end of their regular season to take a significant offensive coordinator role elsewhere. Reports indicated that the Knights had taken a swing at one particularly big name in their search before ultimately landing on their former coach.

Both Frost and UCF will be looking to recapture the magic that they found during his first stint at the school. Frost took over a team that had just gone 0-12 in 2015 and put together a 13-0 campaign in just his second season on the job. He went 19-7 in two years at UCF and parlayed his success into the coaching job at his alma mater Nebraska, though that tenure went poorly.

The rebuild will not be quite as daunting for Frost this time, as UCF is coming off a 4-8 season.