Gus Malzahn leaves UCF to take big OC job

UCF coach Gus Malzahn is making a surprising move to join a rival school.

Malzahn is resigning as head coach at UCF to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Malzahn will replace Alex Atkins, who was fired as the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator earlier this month.

Sources: UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is resigning to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State, sources told ESPN. His UCF tenure will end after four years at 28-24. pic.twitter.com/XHlEFY91T2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2024

Thamel added that Malzahn will become Florida State’s primary offensive playcaller, a role previously held by head coach Mike Norvell. The change comes as the Seminoles finish off a tremendously disappointing 2-9 campaign.

Malzahn just finished his fourth season at UCF, where he posted a 28-24 record. He had consecutive nine-win seasons to start his tenure, but things have stagnated since then, and the Knights went just 4-8 this season.

Despite the change in fortunes, Malzahn is still a well-respected offensive mind. He was the offensive coordinator for the Auburn team that won a national title with Cam Newton at quarterback, and he later posted several solid seasons there as the head coach. He and Norvell have worked together before, as Norvell’s first coaching role was under Malzahn at Tulsa in 2007.

Florida State was a total mess from start to finish this season. Malzahn has a tough job ahead of him.