SEC issues laughable explanation for botched call in Arkansas-Auburn game

The SEC issued a laughable explanation for the referees’ botched call in the Arkansas-Auburn game on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was given a big break on a spike attempt in the final minute of the game. He fumbled the snap and then spiked the ball behind him, which should have resulted in a fumble (video here). Instead, the referees called him for intentional grounding. That allowed Auburn to maintain possession and take a 30-28 lead on a field goal on the following play. Auburn won by that score.

The conference issued a statement after the game to try and explain what happened. Their defense of the bad call was that the ball was not immediately recovered.

Statement on play at :30 to go in fourth quarter of Arkansas-Auburn game. pic.twitter.com/L1UQRlFx2M — SEC Officiating (@SECOfficiating) October 11, 2020

Nobody actually buys that explanation. This is just an example of the league doing its best to try covering for the mistake.

A video clip seemed to even show the referee recognized the mistake.

he knew what he should do but he couldn’t pic.twitter.com/adLHKLPXYd — Brendan (@BrendanOman) October 10, 2020

The error is unfortunate as it cost Arkansas what likely would have been a win to make them 2-1.