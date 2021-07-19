Shane Beamer is ramping up South Carolina’s rivalry with Clemson

The annual meeting between in-state rivals South Carolina and Clemson hasn’t been all that competitive lately. The Tigers have won six straight meetings, often on their way to the College Football Playoff, while the Gamecocks haven’t come close.

One of the reasons South Carolina has turned to Shame Beamer is to change that. Beamer made clear it’s a focus on SEC Media Day, going out of his way to avoid referring to Clemson by name.

Beamer with a mention of "our in-state rival." Appears he's not going to say "Clemson" by name. — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) July 19, 2021

It’s hardly going to change much in the rivalry, but things like this can drive home the importance of rivalry games. Urban Meyer used the tactic at Ohio State against Michigan, and his teams ultimately went 7-0 against the Wolverines during his tenure.

Steve Spurrier was still the coach the last time South Carolina beat Clemson in 2013. Beamer has a lot of work to do to change that, but he seems to be embracing the challenge.