Shane Beamer puts reporter on blast after bowl win

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had a big day on Thursday, and he concluded it by torching a reporter on social media.

CBS Sports college football writer Dennis Dodd sent a critical tweet Thursday in which he suggested that there were too many irrelevant bowl games, and the schedule needed to be scaled back. To back his assertion, Dodd cited Beamer getting a mayonnaise bath after his Gamecocks won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Beamer took notice of Dodd’s take and responded by calling out the “miserable” reporter, complete with a reminder of how wrong Dodd had been about this year’s South Carolina team.

What’s it like being so miserable all the time ? For a sport you “cover” @dennisdoddcbs …Praying for you I still remember back in July at SEC Media Days when you said the CEILING for our team was 2 wins …Keep bringing that expert “analysis” Happy New Year #FindSomeJoy https://t.co/2C0hJ54oSE — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) December 30, 2021

It is not common that you see a player or coach call out a media figure that brutally. Beamer has not gone as far as one athlete-media member rivalry has, but this is still pretty stinging.

Beamer has a point, by the way. The Gamecocks finished 7-6, and the bowl game victory seemed quite sweet to everyone involved.

