Shedeur Sanders gets snubbed by noteworthy preseason honor

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was somewhat surprisingly snubbed by one preseason honor.

Sanders was not named to the Associated Press preseason All-American teams, it was announced Monday. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck received the first-team All-American nod, while Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel received second-team honors.

It is tough to say Beck and Gabriel don’t deserve the honors. Beck threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, while Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners. By comparison, Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns, though his team went 4-8.

The big rivalry may be between Beck and Sanders, who are also viewed as two of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class. Sanders is notorious for backing himself, and the All-American omission will probably be viewed as a snub by him. Add it to the list of bulletin board material that he probably keeps to himself.