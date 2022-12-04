Report: Shedeur Sanders expected to transfer to Colorado

One of the nice aspects of hiring Deion Sanders as your head coach is that you also get a quarterback as part of the package.

Colorado officially announced on Saturday that Deion is their next head coach. The news leaked out on Friday that Sanders was heading to Boulder following the SWAC championship game, which Jackson State won over Southern.

Prior to Colorado making the announcement official, 247 Sports’ Brendan Sonnone reported that Deion’s son, Shedeur, had been recruiting prominent players in the transfer portal to join him in Boulder.

Hearing that Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders is already recruiting some prominent players in the Transfer Portal to join him at Colorado. Deion Sanders heavily implied that his son will follow him to next stop in recent interview, which is expected to be Colorado at this point. — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) December 3, 2022

Though nothing is official, that report made it seem obvious that Shedeur would be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado to join his father.

Shedeur has passed for 6,634 yards, 66 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in two seasons at Jackson State, leading the team to the conference championship in both years. Having a quarterback is the key ingredient for any coach, so Shedeur’s transfer should instantly make Colorado more competitive next season.

The next step will be for the Sanders family to work their magic in recruiting. They probably will be able to use the transfer portal to their advantage and improve on this season’s horrific 1-11 year.