Dan Hurley had profane message about refs after UConn loss

UConn head coach Dan Hurley was not in a conciliatory mood toward the officials following his first NCAA Tournament loss in three years.

Hurley was seen on video taking aim at the officiating as he left the floor following the Huskies’ 77-75 loss to Florida on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C. Hurley directed his message toward members of the Baylor Bears, who were set to face off against Duke on the same floor following UConn’s game.

“I hope they don’t f— you like they f—ed us,” Hurley can be heard saying in the video. “I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor. I hope they don’t do that to you guys.”

The specific source of Hurley’s anger was not clear, as there was no obvious officiating controversy that happened during the game. A key out-of-bounds call went against UConn with 3:41 left, but video indicated that the call was made correctly. Hurley was animated over a few no-calls after that, but they were not obvious missed whistles.

The Huskies were called for 21 fouls in total, while Florida was whistled 17 times. There was a significant discrepancy in free throw attempts, however, with the Gators getting to the line 34 times to UConn’s 22. Florida only shot 64.7% from the line, however, which largely neutralized that advantage.

Hurley is infamous for his temper and attitude toward officials during games, and it has even cost UConn at times. This would simply appear to be another example of that rather than a reaction to anything blatant. It is part of why many fans are not very sad to see his team get knocked out early.

