Michigan players all said the same thing after Jim Harbaugh suspension

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been punished by the Big Ten. Wolverines players appear ready to fight for their coach — at least, on the football field.

The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh on Friday over the ongoing sign-stealing fiasco. Details of Harbaugh’s suspension can be found here.

In response, several Michigan players posted the same 1-word message on X: “Bet.”

Michigan players had a simple message on social media following Jim Harbaugh's suspension 👀 🗣️ "Bet" pic.twitter.com/ENB7O8MyPv — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 10, 2023

Projected 2024 NFL draftees in Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy, O-lineman Zak Zinter, and D-lineman Kris Jenkins were all a part of the unified message.

Bet — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 10, 2023

Bet — Kris Jenkins (@KrisJenkinsJr1) November 10, 2023

Bet — Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) November 10, 2023

“Bet” is a slang term that can be used to express a combination of agreement and confidence in something one is about to do.

In this case, the Michigan players appear to be signaling that they ready to let their play do the talking in honor of their suspended head coach.

Michigan faces off Saturday against AP No. 9-ranked Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

The Michigan players may be planning to respond on the football field, but the school wants to do battle in the courtroom as well. The university has sent out a scathing response against the Big Ten’s suspension of Harbaugh.