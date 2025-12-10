Sherrone Moore had ‘inappropriate relationship’ with Michigan staff member

The Michigan Wolverines fired head coach Sherrone Moore over an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member.

In a statement Wednesday, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced that Moore was fired for cause. Specifically, Manuel revealed that a school investigation uncovered “credible evidence” to indicate Moore “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Michigan has fired Sherrone Moore for an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Biff Poggi is the interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/DkBoLMhbXE — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) December 10, 2025

The Wolverines did not identify the staffer who was allegedly involved in the relationship with Moore.

Michigan immediately announced that Moore would be fired for cause and even offered an explanation. That certainly suggests they are very confident in the findings of their investigation, and that they can back up the allegations with evidence. It also suggests that Moore might face long odds if he tries to sue the school to receive his buyout money.

The Boston Celtics famously fired head coach Ime Udoka in 2022 for a relationship with a team staffer that sounds similar to the one Moore is alleged to have had. Udoka wound up landing with the Houston Rockets as their head coach after sitting out a full season. It remains to be seen if anyone would give Moore the same consideration.