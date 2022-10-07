 Skip to main content
Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka

October 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ime Udoka coaching the Celtics

Mar 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka watches from the sideline as they take on the Utah Jazz in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”

The 34-year-old woman is married and has three children. Her job duties include arranging travel and lodging for some with the team, which is what a previous report said.

The Daily Mail says the woman is Mormon and had ties to Danny Ainge. The woman attended BYU for college along with one of Ainge’s daughters.

The woman had been working for the Celtics since 2011. Ainge ran the Celtics from 2003-2001.

Udoka was hired by the Celtics prior to last season. He led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year on the job.

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-2023 season for violating numerous team rules. A recent report said that Udoka used crude language with the woman prior to beginning the improper relationship with her. The Celtics have named Joe Mazzulla their interim coach for the upcoming season.

