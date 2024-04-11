Other driver in Rashee Rice crash case is SMU football player

New information has emerged regarding the second driver in the car crash case involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice is facing eight charges for his role in the Dallas crash, as is the other driver, who had been identified by police as Theodore Knox. SMU essentially confirmed Knox’s identity on Thursday, confirming that he is a member of the football team and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Knox has been suspended from the team as a result.

SMU CB Theodore “Teddy” Knox has been suspended by the Mustang football team. Knox was the other driver involved in the March 30th multi-car crash on a Dallas highway with #Chiefs WR Rashee Rice. pic.twitter.com/rh1Uj3YtMo — Clayton Holloway (@HollowayNFLN) April 11, 2024

Police allege that Knox was the driver of the Corvette involved in the crash, which was leased in Rice’s name. Knox is listed on SMU’s website as a junior cornerback. He originally played wide receiver and transferred to SMU from Mississippi State for the 2022 season, meaning he and Rice would have been part of the same position group on the Mustangs that year.

As a sophomore in 2023, Knox made four tackles and played primarily on special teams. The team appeared to be planning on converting him to defensive back for the 2024 season, though with him facing the same eight charges as Rice, there are real doubts about whether he will be allowed back on the team.