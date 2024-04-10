Rashee Rice facing 8 charges stemming from car crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has officially been charged over his role in a Dallas car crash.

The Dallas Police Department issued a warrant for Rice’s arrest on Wednesday, according to Rebecca Lopez and Paul Livengood of WFAA in Dallas. According to the arrest warrant, Rice faces eight charges in the case: six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault.

It is unclear when Rice will be taken into custody, though it is believed that police will give him the chance to turn himself in before actually sending officers to arrest him. Rice has so far cooperated with investigators and said in a statement that he took “full responsibility” for his role in the crash.

Rice was, by his own admission, behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on March 30 in Dallas. Dashcam footage showed the Lamborghini and a Corvette, which was also leased in Rice’s name, seemingly racing in the left lane before both drivers lost control of their vehicles. The driver of the Corvette is facing the same charges as Rice is.

There was speculation that Rice could also face drug charges after marijuana was found in the car he was driving, but nothing of the sort is included in this set of charges.

The 23-year-old wide receiver emerged as a key part of the Chiefs offense as a rookie in 2023. He finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns, and added 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games. He could face discipline from the NFL over the incident regardless of the outcome of his legal proceedings.