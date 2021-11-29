Could Sonny Dykes ditch TCU for Oklahoma?

Oklahoma is scrambling for a head coach after losing Lincoln Riley to USC. Numerous names have been mentioned as potential candidates for the Sooners job, including Mark Stoops and Josh Heupel. But one reporter added another name to the mix: Sonny Dykes.

Dykes just completed his fifth season at SMU and went 8-4 (he’s 30-18 overall at SMU). He was an extremely hot candidate following a 7-0 start to the season, which led Texas Tech and TCU to compete for him. TCU won out, and Dykes is set to be introduced as the Horned Frogs’ head coach on Tuesday.

But the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Mac Engel says there is mutual interest between Dykes and Oklahoma. Engel says that is a situation to watch out for.

Keep a CLOSE eye on this: #Oklahoma is interested in in Sonny Dykes, who is interested in #Sooners.

Sonny is sked to be introduced on Tues as #TCU head coach.#GoFrogs #BoomerSooner — Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) November 28, 2021

It would be hard to imagine Dykes screwing over both SMU and TCU in the same month, but Engel says that’s a possibility.

I doubt it.

It would be incredibly poor form for Dykes to ditch TCU. He also should know better than to go to a school that’s headed to the SEC. Dykes’ tenure in the Pac-12 at Cal went poorly (19-30 over four seasons). It would be much worse for him in the SEC, and at Oklahoma, where expectations to win are much higher.

Stay at TCU, Sonny.

Photo: Dec 20, 2017; Frisco, TX, United States; Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes on the field before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the 2017 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports