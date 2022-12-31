 Skip to main content
Sonny Dykes had nice invitation for Jim Harbaugh

December 31, 2022
by Dan Benton
Jim Harbaugh and Sonny Dykes have quite a bit in common. They also have a history as their fathers were both competitors and friends.

During a pre-Fiesta Bowl press conference on Friday, Harbaugh and Dykes reminisced about their fathers. Spike Dykes was a long-time coach at Texas Tech while Jack Harbaugh spent many years at both Western Michigan and Western Kentucky.

During their respective careers, Spike and Jack would make it a point to meet at a local hotel bar for what they called “the clinic after the clinic.” During those sitdowns, the coaches would share a drink and discuss the evolution of coaching.

It’s a tradition that Spike carried out with many other rival coaches as well.

“He (Jack Harbaugh) just talked so fondly about that. He was at a clinic with Spike Dykes, and one of his great memories of coaching and talking ball,” Jim Harbaugh said, via the Star-Telegram.

With Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines set to square off against Sonny Dykes’ TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday for a chance to head to the National Championship Game, Sonny channeled his later father.

“In that spirit, I was going to invite Coach Harbaugh to my hotel room tonight and see if we wanted to open up a bottle of bourbon and reminisce. I don’t know if he will take me up on it,” Sonny said with a laugh.

“It’s way past my bedtime,” a chuckling Harbaugh replied.

Whether it’s Harbaugh or Dykes, at least one of them is going to need a strong drink come Saturday evening.

