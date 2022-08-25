South Carolina’s live rooster mascot is getting a name change

South Carolina’s gamecock is getting a new name.

The University of South Carolina’s nickname is the Gamecocks. They have a live rooster mascot at games that has been known as “Sir Big Spur.” But the school can no longer use that name. The original owners of the live rooster had an agreement in place that allowed the school to use the “Sir Big Spur” name. The agreement has expired, and now the school is looking for a new name since the original owners have transferred the mascot program over to a new family.

The Post and Courier has a great article explaining the situation among the owners. The previous owners, who originated the “Sir Big Spur” live mascot program, basically did everything voluntarily and without pay. It was a large commitment from them to care for roosters that they would then bring to South Carolina sports events. Those owners have aged and were looking for a new family to take over the program, and they found that.

But the new owners are allowing the roosters to grow out the red flashy part on the top of the rooster’s head, which is known as a comb. The original owners, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, would clip the comb in order to give the rooster an authentic fighting look (gamecocks have that part clipped to avoid having one extra area that can bleed in a fight). Due to this disagreement over how the cocks should look, the original owners are no longer being amenable about the “Sir Big Spur” nickname.

The school plans to unveil the new name for the live mascot prior to South Carolina’s football opener on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Columbia-based newspaper The State is running an online contest where fans can vote on 1 of 10 possible new nicknames.

Our vote is for “Capt. Cluck.”