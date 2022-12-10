Stetson Bennett responds to Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy talk

Stetson Bennett on Friday answered a question from the media about some of the hate he has faced for being a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Bennett is one of the four finalists invited to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Some fans felt Bennett was an undeserved finalist and that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should have been there. One fan even appeared to have paid a Twitter bot farm to disseminate complaints.

Bennett was asked about the Hooker complaints and gave his response.

“I don’t think it’s fair to Hendon,” the Georgia quarterback said. “He’s a great player. I don’t think it should be spoke of in that light. I think it should be getting respect for the year that he had. Not what could have been, but what was. He almost, not single-handedly, but was a main factor in that program changing course. That’s always silly to me. As far as me getting hate for it, it doesn’t bother me really because I didn’t make that call.”

Hooker was having a monster season for the Vols prior to suffering a torn ACL. He had passed for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions in 11 games. He also had rushed for 430 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Tennessee is 10-2 and rose to prominence this season with an 8-0 start prior to their loss at Georgia. The Vols also lost at South Carolina, which is when Hooker suffered his injury.

Georgia is 13-0 and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.