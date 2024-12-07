Steve Sarkisian calls out officials during angry halftime interview

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did not hold back about the officiating in the SEC Championship during his on-field interview at halftime.

Sarkisian was angry about a series of holding calls that went against Texas in the first half of their game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. When ESPN’s Laura Rutledge asked Sarkisian how Texas planned to “clean some of that up” in the second half, the coach placed the blame squarely on the officials.

“Well, hopefully they call them for a holding one of these times, too,” Sarkisian said before storming off.

The Longhorns were called for eight first half penalties worth 80 yards. Georgia was penalized twice for 19 yards, and Sarkisian was clearly well aware of the disparity.

Sark pulled this interview right out of the Nick Saban playbook. He has not been a big fan of officials lately, and that trend continued into Saturday’s game.