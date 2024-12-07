 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 7, 2024

Steve Sarkisian calls out officials during angry halftime interview

December 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

Steve Sarkisian angry interview

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did not hold back about the officiating in the SEC Championship during his on-field interview at halftime.

Sarkisian was angry about a series of holding calls that went against Texas in the first half of their game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. When ESPN’s Laura Rutledge asked Sarkisian how Texas planned to “clean some of that up” in the second half, the coach placed the blame squarely on the officials.

“Well, hopefully they call them for a holding one of these times, too,” Sarkisian said before storming off.

The Longhorns were called for eight first half penalties worth 80 yards. Georgia was penalized twice for 19 yards, and Sarkisian was clearly well aware of the disparity.

Sark pulled this interview right out of the Nick Saban playbook. He has not been a big fan of officials lately, and that trend continued into Saturday’s game.

Article Tags

Steve Sarkisian
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus