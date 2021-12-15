Steve Sarkisian scores another big win by flipping top recruit

The Texas Longhorns struggled on the field this season, but those problems do not appear to be carrying over to the recruiting side of things.

Steve Sarkisian landed another big recruit on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, flipping four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks from Ohio State. Brooks is rated as the No. 8 cornerback in the 2022 class and the No. 58 player overall, according to 247 Sports’ recruiting rankings.

Brooks, a native of Little Elm, Tex., made the announcement on social media and noted he was “staying home.”

Texas went 5-7 in 2021, a huge disappointment in Sarkisian’s first year as head coach. That may be forgotten quickly if his recruiting class delivers. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Longhorns’ 2022 class ranks fifth in the country in 247 Sports’ rankings, placing them ahead of the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, LSU, and Oklahoma. That also includes a highly-coveted transfer quarterback.

There have been plenty of false dawns for Texas in the last several years, and a lot of highly-ranked recruiting classes failed to live up to expectations. There is no guarantee this will be any different, but on paper, Texas will have the talent for a quick rebuild under Sarkisian.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players sing The Eyes of Texas along with fans after a victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports