Steve Sarkisian lands major transfer QB at Texas

The Texas Longhorns had an awful season this year, but they may be back in business for 2022.

Quinn Ewers, one of the top quarterbacks available on the transfer market, has decided to transfer to Texas. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported the news on Sunday.

Ewers was originally scheduled to begin his college career in the fall of 2022, but he reclassified and skipped his senior season to join Ohio State this season. He did not see any game action this fall and decided to transfer.

Ewers heading to Texas is a familiar feeling for Longhorns fans. The former Southlake Carroll quarterback was originally committed to Texas but dropped his commitment in Oct. 2020. A few weeks later, he announced he was committing to Ohio State.

Whether it was Casey Thompson or Hudson Card, the quarterback spot was shaky all year for Texas. If Ewers is anywhere near as good as his 5-star recruit status suggests, Texas should be much improved next season.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players sing The Eyes of Texas along with fans after a victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports