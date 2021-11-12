 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 11, 2021

Steve Sarkisian responds to viral Bo Davis video

November 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Steve Sarkisian does Hook Em

Steve Sarkisian on Thursday responded to the viral video involving one of his assistant coaches.

A video of Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis cursing out his players on the bus following their embarrassing 30-7 loss to Iowa State last weekend went viral this week. There was significant backlash for the person responsible for recording/leaking the video (seen here).

Sark was asked about the situation and backed his coach.

Sarkisian also promised that the issue with the person who leaked the video would be handled internally.

Some former Longhorns have other ideas about how the leaker should be handled. Sarkisian said he is not ready to give up on his players either.

Sarkisian is in his first season as Texas’ head coach after taking over for Tom Herman. The Longhorns are 4-5 and have lost four in a row.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players sing The Eyes of Texas along with fans after a victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus