Steve Sarkisian responds to viral Bo Davis video

Steve Sarkisian on Thursday responded to the viral video involving one of his assistant coaches.

A video of Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis cursing out his players on the bus following their embarrassing 30-7 loss to Iowa State last weekend went viral this week. There was significant backlash for the person responsible for recording/leaking the video (seen here).

Sark was asked about the situation and backed his coach.

Sark on Bo Davis video: "I think one thing that jumped out to me when I first saw the video, you could hear the passion in Bo’s voice. We really believe in the staff that we hired and what we came here to do. You could feel the passion and want to get it done." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 11, 2021

ICYMI: A few of Sark's comments on the Bo Davis video and if his #Longhorns are buying in: "You could hear the passion in Bo's voice." "We're here to build a culture.. into a place that makes Texas Football special again – and that's a process."#Hookem #bodavis @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/iZiJzBI0Wf — Dennis de la Pena (@dennisonfox7) November 12, 2021

Sarkisian also promised that the issue with the person who leaked the video would be handled internally.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on the player who recorded/leaked the Bo Davis video: “It’s unfortunate that a young man decided to do that.” He called it “a mistake we’ll handle internally.” — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 11, 2021

Some former Longhorns have other ideas about how the leaker should be handled. Sarkisian said he is not ready to give up on his players either.

Sarkisian is in his first season as Texas’ head coach after taking over for Tom Herman. The Longhorns are 4-5 and have lost four in a row.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players sing The Eyes of Texas along with fans after a victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports