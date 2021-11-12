 Skip to main content
Ex-Texas players want Bo Davis video leaker kicked off team

November 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bo Davis Texas

Several former Texas Longhorns players want some severe consequences for the person(s) responsible for the Bo Davis video leaking.

A video of Davis yelling at his players on the team bus for their pathetic effort in a 30-7 loss to Iowa State last weekend was leaked online this week.

You can see the video below, but beware, it contains cuss words from the passionate coach.

The reason the video leaking is unclear, but several former Longhorns are furious that someone from within the program — seemingly a player — recorded the video and potentially shared it publicly.

Here is the reaction from Quandre Diggs.

Ryan Switzer defended Davis.

DeShon Elliott said the player should be kicked off the team.

Quan Cosby backed Davis as well.

Even former Alabama player Reggie Ragland, who played under Davis at Bama, thought the person who recorded the video of Davis was lame.

The majority of reactions have been in Davis’ favor, leading most people to feel like the intended goals of whoever recorded/leaked the video backfired.

Davis is in his first season as defensive line coach on Steve Sarkisian’s staff. He spent the previous three seasons as a coach with the Detroit Lions. He has also coached at Alabama and previously at Texas under Mack Brown.

If you think there was something wrong with Davis’ tirade, you don’t belong anywhere near team sports played at the high school level or higher. Texas is 4-5, has lost four in a row, and their players absolutely deserved to be chewed out like that. Texas’ issue is that they have a player recording that video of the coach instead of taking the message to heart and being inspired by it to perform better.

