Ex-Texas players want Bo Davis video leaker kicked off team

Several former Texas Longhorns players want some severe consequences for the person(s) responsible for the Bo Davis video leaking.

A video of Davis yelling at his players on the team bus for their pathetic effort in a 30-7 loss to Iowa State last weekend was leaked online this week.

You can see the video below, but beware, it contains cuss words from the passionate coach.

Texas DL coach Bo Davis with some choice words following Texas’ no-show in Ames. Refreshing to hear someone with some passion for winning other than the old “winning is hard” BS. Fire em up! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/NA24NIuDwD — Keshav Prathivadi (@kpthefirst) November 9, 2021

The reason the video leaking is unclear, but several former Longhorns are furious that someone from within the program — seemingly a player — recorded the video and potentially shared it publicly.

Here is the reaction from Quandre Diggs.

whoever recorded the video of Coach Bo need to be gone plain and simple. — Nino (@qdiggs6) November 9, 2021

Ryan Switzer defended Davis.

Facts! Coach is passionate about winning and those kids don’t realize his family’s livelihood is on the line. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) November 9, 2021

DeShon Elliott said the player should be kicked off the team.

Kicked off the team. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) November 9, 2021

Quan Cosby backed Davis as well.

Even former Alabama player Reggie Ragland, who played under Davis at Bama, thought the person who recorded the video of Davis was lame.

But whoever recorded that of Bo Davis lame af on Texas!!! — Reggie Ragland (@reggieragland) November 10, 2021

The majority of reactions have been in Davis’ favor, leading most people to feel like the intended goals of whoever recorded/leaked the video backfired.

I don’t know what the end goal was for whoever recorded/posted the video of Bo Davis on Texas bus after Iowa State, but if it was done in an attempt to make coach look bad, then that backfired in a substantial way! — Taylor Gaspar Estes (@TaylorEstes247) November 9, 2021

Davis is in his first season as defensive line coach on Steve Sarkisian’s staff. He spent the previous three seasons as a coach with the Detroit Lions. He has also coached at Alabama and previously at Texas under Mack Brown.

If you think there was something wrong with Davis’ tirade, you don’t belong anywhere near team sports played at the high school level or higher. Texas is 4-5, has lost four in a row, and their players absolutely deserved to be chewed out like that. Texas’ issue is that they have a player recording that video of the coach instead of taking the message to heart and being inspired by it to perform better.