Steve Sarkisian makes clear who is Texas’ starting QB

Steve Sarkisian has made clear who is Texas’ starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

Sarkisian spoke with reporters on Wednesday and was asked about the starting quarterback position. Sark made clear that Quinn Ewers is the team’s starter.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Arch Manning needs to continue on the path he's been on. Said he doesn't want to hurry a QB to get him on the field. He thinks Arch has a bright future. However, Sarkisian said there isn't a QB competition – Quinn Ewers is the No.1 QB — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) February 7, 2024

Ewers was very clearly the Longhorns’ starting quarterback last season. Though he missed some time due to an injury, Ewers passed for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions over 12 games. He also rushed for 5 TDs while leading Texas to a 12-2 record.

Arch Manning served as the team’s third-string QB for most of last season. He became the team’s No. 2 QB for the College Football Playoff game against Washington after Maalik Murphy left the program as a transfer.

Some people may be pushing for Manning to become the starter — or at least asking about it — but it seems very clear that Texas will continue with Ewers. And why wouldn’t they? He played high-quality football last season, and the results were excellent for Texas.

Texas fans! Steve Sarkisian is the new head coach of the Longhorns and promising a high-octane offense. Show some support for the squad with this great All Gas No Brakes shirt. It makes a perfect gift for yourself or a friend. You can buy it here: