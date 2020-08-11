Steve Spurrier offers funny quote on college football season

Steve Spurrier has offered a funny quote about the 2020 college football season.

The former Florida Gators coach called Florida reporter Pat Dooley and told him that the SEC and ACC should just play their seasons with the conference winners facing off in a national title game. Why? Because a team from one of their conferences was just going to win the national championship anyway.

Coach Spurrier called a few minutes ago. Said the SEC and ACC should just play their seasons and winners face off for national title because one conference was going to win it anyway. — Pat Dooley (@pat_dooley) August 11, 2020

Teams from the SEC or ACC have won the championship in five of the six years the College Football Playoff has existed. Ohio State won the first year, but they’re part of the Big Ten, which has canceled college football for the fall. Other than that, it’s been Alabama and Clemson trading championships, until LSU broke up that streak by winning last season.

So far, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have not made decisions on the fall football season and are weighing their options about playing. But leave it to Spurrier to offer that quote considering his history of funny remarks.