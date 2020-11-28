Syracuse players had awful mental lapse on final play of loss

In pressure situations, it’s vital for athletes to be able to keep their heads straight and remain aware of the game situation at all times. The Syracuse Orange offered a great reminder why on Saturday.

The Orange were trailing NC State 36-29, but had the ball with a 3rd and goal from the 7-yard line and 20 seconds remaining. Quarterback Rex Culpepper brutally took a sack on the play, and the Orange found themselves out of timeouts.

Culpepper hurried his team to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball just as the clock hit zero. There was one problem: it was fourth down.

Syracuse just spiked the ball on 4th & Goal to end the game… pic.twitter.com/dCh5P8qEPC — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2020

That’s why situational awareness is important. The Syracuse players looked absolutely dumbfounded. One has to wonder if Dino Babers will make like this coach and take the blame for that error.