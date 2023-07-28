College football quarterback says he was offered $1.5 million to transfer

College football is big business with lots of money flowing through it. Just how much money? Ask Taulia Tagovailoa.

Audrey Snyder wrote a piece that was published by The Athletic on Friday that discussed the transfer market for college quarterbacks. In her story, Snyder mentioned that Tagovailoa said at Big Ten media day that he was offered $1.5 million to transfer to an unnamed SEC program.

After I asked Taulia Tagovailoa how one turns down $1.5 million, I wanted to know about his best NIL deal at Maryland. He spoke about his legacy and pointed to his new suit. https://t.co/w96GKF1PE1 pic.twitter.com/p1j2aK5cgt — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) July 28, 2023

Though the money was enticing, Tagovailoa ultimately decided to remain at Maryland for his redshirt senior season.

Taulia, who is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, said he decided that staying at a place where he was happy and comfortable was more important than the big immediate payday.

“It would be hard for me to go to another place and not be happy but have all the money in the world,” Tagovailoa said, via Snyder. “(I’d rather) be at a place where maybe I don’t have as much, but I’m happy and I’m here to work.”

Taulia acknowledged that if he didn’t have his family and a brother in the NFL, he might have made a different choice. But staying with the Terrapins was the right move for him.

Taulia began his college career at Alabama with his brother. He is entering his fourth season with Maryland. He has passed for 7,879 yards, 51 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He has also rushed for 8 touchdowns.

If Taulia had to turn down $1.5 million to remain at Maryland, it’s easy to see why so many players — especially quarterbacks — end up transferring these days.