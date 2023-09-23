Video: TCU flubbed disastrous fake field goal attempt against SMU

The TCU Horned Frogs attempted a fake field goal that will not go on the end-of-season highlight reel.

Up 27-10 against SMU, TCU set up for a 25-yard field goal but opted to run a fake instead. Unfortunately for them, the play was dead almost immediately. Holder Jordy Sandy slipped as he went to get up, and since his knee went down, he did not even get the chance to pass — though his throw was intercepted anyway.

TCU tried a fake field goal. However, the holder slipped and then was immediately ruled down. pic.twitter.com/XoPQBYpJN9 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 23, 2023

When fake field goals fail, it’s usually because the defense sniffs it out effectively, the snap is bad, or the player in charge of the fake cannot find an option. Simply falling down is a new one.

TCU can at least take solace in the fact that nobody got hurt. That is about the only positive — that and they were already winning comfortably.