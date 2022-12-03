TCU denied of go-ahead TD by inches in brutal loss

The TCU Horned Frogs lost the Big 12 championship game in brutal fashion Saturday after being stuffed at the goal line in overtime by Kansas State. One play in particular drew scrutiny after the Wildcats wound up winning 31-28.

TCU was stopped at the goal line three times in overtime after getting the ball first, with the play on third-and-goal looming particularly large. Running back Kendre Miller was stuffed, but tried to reach for the goal line as he was going down. Miller was called down on the field short of the goal line, and replays were inconclusive as to whether the ball crossed the plane or not.

This was the 3rd and goal play for TCU in OT. Do you think the ball carrier was in? pic.twitter.com/YxBwFhNQjY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

The overhead camera made it look like the ball crossed, but it was not directly above the play, and it was not totally clear when Miller’s knee was down. Ultimately, the play was never even formally reviewed.

TCU’s loss puts their College Football Playoff spot at risk, though they still have a chance to make it in with a 12-1 record. If they don’t, however, they may end up looking at this play and wondering what might have been.