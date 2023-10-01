Bru McCoy suffers nasty looking injury

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy suffered a brutal-looking leg injury during his team’s win over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Volunteers cruised to a 41-20 win at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. However, McCoy was carted off the field midway through the second quarter after getting tackled by two Gamecocks defenders on a 17-yard reception. McCoy’s lower right leg appeared to be twisted 90 degrees in the wrong direction, a sight that the SEC Network deemed too gruesome to show on replay.

McCoy was brought to the UT Medical Center for further evaluation. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was asked about McCoy’s injury after the Vols’ win. Heupel did not have an immediate update after his player was taken to the hospital.

“I hate what happened to Bru,” Heupel told reporters, via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “We will have more of an update tomorrow or Monday. Everybody saw it was a lower-body injury that didn’t look good. There is nobody better than him.”

McCoy pulled down 2 receptions for 21 yards before the injury.

The 23-year-old wideout ranks second amongst Tennessee receivers in both receptions (15) and receiving yards (172) after five games this season.