#pounditTuesday, April 6, 2021

Tennessee LB suspended indefinitely over alleged kitten abuse

April 6, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tennessee Vols logo

University of Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of allegations that he abused a cat.

Police in Knoxville confirmed this week that they are investigating a claim from a Tennessee student that Beasley seriously injured her 6-month-old kitten. According to sports radio host Jimmy Hyams, Beasley has been suspended until the Vols have more information about the accusations.

Beasley, a junior, has been accused of hitting and kicking his girlfriend’s roommate’s kitten. The cat is said to have suffered serious injuries and needed medical attention. You can read more details of the allegations here.

Beasley played sparingly for the Vols last season, recording seven total tackles and a forced fumble. He could face further disciplinary action if he is charged for the alleged animal abuse incident.

