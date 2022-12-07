Tennessee star WR lands perfect NIL deal

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt recently signed the most fitting name, image and likeness deal in the short history of NILs.

Hyatt signed on with his namesake, World of Hyatt, and the deal will benefit his teammates and their families.

JUST IN: Tennessee wide receiver @jalinhyatt signs NIL deal with @hyatt 🏨. Deal includes Jalin gifting the entire UT football team with a hotel credit equivalent to their stay for the Orange Bowl in Miami. pic.twitter.com/vFrJDf2y1h — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 6, 2022

As part of the deal, World of Hyatt will provide gift cards and hotel credit to families of Tennessee players equivalent to their stay for the Orange Bowl in Miami. That’s where the No. 6 Volunteers (10-2) will take on No. 7 Clemson (11-2).

“This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit, and it brings us all together when it really matters,” Hyatt said in a statement, via On3 Sports. “The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families.

“That’s real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates’ families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing.”

Hyatt will also visit a number of World of Hyatt properties following the Orange Bowl.

Hyatt, who is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, hauled in 67 receptions for 1,267 yard and 15 touchdown this season. The 15 touchdowns are a single-season program record and he’s just 32 yards shy of breaking Robert Meachem’s record for receiving yards.