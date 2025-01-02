Terrell Owens compares Cam Skattebo to former NFL All-Pro

Terrell Owens offered a flattering comparison for Cam Skattebo after watching the Arizona State running back dominate on Wednesday.

Skattebo had a huge game for the Sun Devils in the team’s 39-31 overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns in their College Football Playoff quarterfinals contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Skattebo rushed 30 times for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also led his team in receiving with 8 catches for 99 yards. Oh yeah, Skattebo added a 42-yard touchdown pass for good measure.

Skattebo is known for his physical running style, which led T.O. to compare him to Marshawn Lynch.

“I’ve been seeing snippets of this kid [Cam Skattebo] the last couple of years and after today I AM A CAM SKATTEBO fan!!! He’s a dog!!! Respectfully, He’s the white version of [Marshawn Lynch] BEASTMODE!! Owens wrote on X Wednesday.

That’s a pretty nice comparison.

Lynch was a first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2007 following a 3-year career at Cal. Lynch rushed for 3,230 yards and scored 35 touchdowns during college. In the NFL, Lynch made five Pro Bowls, one All-Pro team, and he won the Super Bowl in 2013 with the Seahawks.

If Skattebo can come anywhere near Lynch as a pro, he’ll be doing great.