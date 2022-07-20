Texas A&M star arrested on weapons, DUI charges

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith is facing multiple charges after he was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Smith was pulled over by Texas A&M police shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday for speeding. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Officers then found marijuana and a gun in his car. Smith was charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County police records that were reviewed by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

Officers said Smith had a “rolled joint of marijuana” and a handgun with a “full magazine and a round chambered” in the center console of his car. He denied owning both. A passenger who was with the senior also denied owning the marijuana or handgun.

Smith had not been released on bond as of Wednesday morning.

Smith is expected to play a huge role for the Aggies this season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver had 47 catches for 509 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was one of three Texas A&M players who were scheduled to represent the team at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday.