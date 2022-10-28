Texas A&M changes pregame routine due to Kanye West drama

Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his anti-Semitic remarks, and the saga has also led to Texas A&M making a change to a pregame routine they have had for a decade.

Since 2012, Texas A&M has entered Kyle Field prior to kickoff with the music from West’s song “Power” playing over the stadium loudspeakers. Athletic director Ross Bjork said this week that the Aggies will no longer play that song after West sent inflammatory tweets about “Jewish people” and then doubled down on his stance in interviews.

After originally saying West’s track would be replaced by Childish Gambino’s “Bonfire,” which is the song Texas A&M runs out to at the start of the third quarter, Bjork tweeted on Friday that the Aggies will use sounds and music from their school’s drumline rather than a song.

After further reflection of options, we will not choose a song for the team entrance into Kyle Field-we will use sound effects & Aggie Drum Line transitioning to the War Hymn. The 12th Man creates the best environment in college football-see you on Saturday night! #BTHOolemiss https://t.co/1BmzibbZVr — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) October 28, 2022

Texas A&M is 3-4 and has lost three straight games heading into a tough matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss. A pregame change should be welcome for them at this point.

Two star athletes announced this week that they have parted ways with Kanye’s Donda Sports agency. West has also lost his deals with Adidas and other big companies.