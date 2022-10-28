 Skip to main content
Texas A&M changes pregame routine due to Kanye West drama

October 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jimbo Fisher with a headset on

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his anti-Semitic remarks, and the saga has also led to Texas A&M making a change to a pregame routine they have had for a decade.

Since 2012, Texas A&M has entered Kyle Field prior to kickoff with the music from West’s song “Power” playing over the stadium loudspeakers. Athletic director Ross Bjork said this week that the Aggies will no longer play that song after West sent inflammatory tweets about “Jewish people” and then doubled down on his stance in interviews.

After originally saying West’s track would be replaced by Childish Gambino’s “Bonfire,” which is the song Texas A&M runs out to at the start of the third quarter, Bjork tweeted on Friday that the Aggies will use sounds and music from their school’s drumline rather than a song.

Texas A&M is 3-4 and has lost three straight games heading into a tough matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss. A pregame change should be welcome for them at this point.

Two star athletes announced this week that they have parted ways with Kanye’s Donda Sports agency. West has also lost his deals with Adidas and other big companies.

Kanye WestTexas A&M Football
