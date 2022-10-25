 Skip to main content
2 notable athletes cut ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

October 25, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Donald in pads

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) on the sideline in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of prominent athletes have cut ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency.

Both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown released statements on Tuesday to say that they were no longer working with Donda Sports.

In his statement, the Los Angeles Rams star said he was leaving because of his family’s issues with the “hate and antisemitism” displayed by West.

Brown shared his statement at the same time as Donald. The Boston Celtics star is doing a 180 a day after saying he was sticking with Donda Sports despite his issues with West’s comments.

The decisions from Donald and Brown come the same day West was dropped by Adidas. The actions by the two athletes come over two weeks after West’s inflammatory tweets about “Jewish people.”

Neither athlete had Donda Sports represent him in contract negotiations. Rather, they were associated with the group for marketing opportunities including “apparel, sneakers and much more.”

