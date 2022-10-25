2 notable athletes cut ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

A couple of prominent athletes have cut ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency.

Both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown released statements on Tuesday to say that they were no longer working with Donda Sports.

In his statement, the Los Angeles Rams star said he was leaving because of his family’s issues with the “hate and antisemitism” displayed by West.

Brown shared his statement at the same time as Donald. The Boston Celtics star is doing a 180 a day after saying he was sticking with Donda Sports despite his issues with West’s comments.

The decisions from Donald and Brown come the same day West was dropped by Adidas. The actions by the two athletes come over two weeks after West’s inflammatory tweets about “Jewish people.”

The dumbest thing about this Kanye West tweet is he doesn’t know what “death con 3” actually means. He meant DEFCON and a lower number like “1” or “2” means you are taking the situation more serious. A level of 3 actually isn’t as serious as it could be. pic.twitter.com/9qOM7fgZwt — Jake Broe (@broe_jake) October 22, 2022

Neither athlete had Donda Sports represent him in contract negotiations. Rather, they were associated with the group for marketing opportunities including “apparel, sneakers and much more.”