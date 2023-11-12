Texas A&M reportedly reaches major decision on Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M cruised to a blowout win over Mississippi State on Saturday, but the victory is reportedly not going to be enough to save Jimbo Fisher’s job.

Fisher is expected to be fired by Texas A&M as early as Sunday, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Texas A&M set to part ways with Jimbo Fisher “as early as today,” @billyliucci reports. Decision reached during Thursday's Board of Regents meeting, @billyliucci reports. Fisher is 45-25 at A&M, but only 7-12 in last 19 games vs. Power 5 opponents. He would be owed b/w $70-$80… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 12, 2023

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports also reported on Sunday that high-level Texas A&M officials met earlier this week to discuss Fisher’s future. More meetings are scheduled for Sunday, but the expectation is that Fisher will be let go.

Fisher has eight years remaining on his contract with the Aggies. He will be owed a buyout of somewhere between $70-80 million.

Texas A&M is having another disappointing season this year. They improved to 6-4 with the win over Mississippi State after going 5-7 last year. Fisher is 45-25 overall with the Aggies since they hired him in 2018.

Fisher has dominated the recruiting trail at Texas A&M, but that has not translated to success on the field. There were serious rumblings last year that he was in danger of losing his job, and it appears that will soon happen.