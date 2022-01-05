Texas A&M hires DJ Durkin as replacement for Mike Elko

Texas A&M has hired a new defensive coordinator and locked up a good one.

The Aggies have hired DJ Durkin to replace Mike Elko. A&M was looking for a new defensive coordinator after Elko left to take the Duke head coach job.

DJ Durkin to A&M a done deal. Defensive coordinator officially making the SEC West move from Ole Miss to Aggieland. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) January 5, 2022

Not only did A&M add a good defensive coordinator, but they also took him away from one of their SEC West rivals — Ole Miss. Durkin was a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Durkin, 43, began his college coaching career as an assistant at Bowling Green under Urban Meyer. He later coached under Jim Harbaugh at both Stanford and Michigan.

Durkin became the head coach at Maryland in 2016 but was fired in 2018 due to fallout following the death of one of his players from a team workout.