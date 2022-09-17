Texas A&M to make change at QB following loss to Appalachian State

Texas A&M is making a big change following its upset loss to Appalachian State.

The Aggies will start Max Johnson at quarterback on Saturday against Miami. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had started Haynes King the first two games of the season. King did not exactly light things up against Sam Houston State, as he threw two interceptions.

Against Appalachian State, King went 13/20 for just 97 yards. He also lost two fumbles.

Johnson is a junior transfer from LSU. He passed for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season for the Tigers. Johnson performed fairly well against SEC opponents last year, while racking up big stats against non-conference teams.

The Aggies were just so unproductive last weekend against Appalachian State that they had to make a change. Johnson gets a tough assignment, drawing the start against the 2-0 Miami Hurricanes. The good news for A&M is that Johnson already has big-game experience from his time at LSU.