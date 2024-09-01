Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman vomited during game in gross video

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman had a terrible game in Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame, but he may not have been feeling his best.

Weigman finished 12/30 for 100 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions in Texas A&M’s 23-13 loss to the Fighting Irish at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. At one point during the game, Weigman was shown on the ABC broadcast vomiting as he walked off the field.

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman WITH THE MID-GAME VOMIT

Weigman started four of Texas A&M’s final five games in his freshman season in 2022. He set a freshman record with 338 yards in his first start against Ole Miss and finished the year with 898 yards, 8 touchdowns and no interceptions. He then entered his sophomore year with high expectations but suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the season.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, who was irate over a decision toward the end of the game, did not mention anything about Weigman being sick. At the very least, the puking was just another moment to forget on a long night for the Aggies.