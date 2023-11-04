Texas A&M player ejected for brutal nut shot

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner was ejected from Saturday’s game against Ole Miss for one of the clearest cases of a dirty move you will ever see.

Turner and Ole Miss offensive lineman Micah Pettus got tangled up on a play during Saturday’s game, with Turner winding up between Pettus’ legs at one point. That did not sit well with the Aggies lineman, who took a swing directly at Pettus’ groin.

Shemar Turner ejected for this exchange pic.twitter.com/c0o4NlnCDQ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 4, 2023

That is about as obvious an ejectable offense you will ever see, no matter what the supposed instigation was. As long as that was spotted by an official, there was no chance Turner was going to stay in the game.

Turner, a junior defensive lineman, came into Saturday’s game with 3.5 sacks on the season. He will certainly be missed, as he had blocked a field goal earlier in the game that was ultimately returned for a touchdown.