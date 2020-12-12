Texas AD says Tom Herman will remain head coach

It sounds like Tom Herman is getting another year as Texas head coach.

Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement on Saturday meant to address speculation about Herman’s job status. Del Conte says policy is to assess the program at the end of the season, but conclusively states that Herman will remain the team’s coach.

“My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches. With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach,” the statement says.

Two key realities likely worked in Herman’s favor. The first is that firing Herman and his assistants would cost the Longhorns roughly $25 million. The second is that their top target to replace Herman turned them down, leaving the Longhorns with no obvious replacement that would constitute a clear upgrade.

Herman has gone 31-18 at Texas, but has failed to propel them into the top tier of college football programs once again in terms of results. He hasn’t always gotten the strongest vote of confidence from his players, either. However, the circumstances mean he’s going to get at least one more year to try to make good on his efforts to turn the Longhorns into a playoff team.