Watch: Texas A&M DL punches Alabama RB at end of play

Texas A&M showed up against Alabama on Saturday night with a plan to be physical with the Crimson Tide and push them around. That even included one player throwing a punch at the end of a play.

Bama running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran the ball on a carry in the first quarter and was brought down by two A&M defenders. At the end of the play, Aggies defensive lineman Jayden Peevy dove into the pile and swung his right fist at Robinson.

That right hook to the face at the end of the play. pic.twitter.com/nHcedtZGFK — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) October 10, 2021

Some defensive players use a swing like that when they’re trying to cause a fumble and knock the ball loose. But Peevy dove in so late and swung after Robinson was already down on the play that it made his punch attempt a dirty cheap shot.

The officials did not see the move and did not call Peevy for a foul. But you can bet Alabama will see it upon reviewing the film and not be happy, especially considering some of the friction between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.