 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 9, 2021

Watch: Texas A&M DL punches Alabama RB at end of play

October 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Texas AM DL Jayden Peevy throws a punch

Texas A&M showed up against Alabama on Saturday night with a plan to be physical with the Crimson Tide and push them around. That even included one player throwing a punch at the end of a play.

Bama running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran the ball on a carry in the first quarter and was brought down by two A&M defenders. At the end of the play, Aggies defensive lineman Jayden Peevy dove into the pile and swung his right fist at Robinson.

Some defensive players use a swing like that when they’re trying to cause a fumble and knock the ball loose. But Peevy dove in so late and swung after Robinson was already down on the play that it made his punch attempt a dirty cheap shot.

The officials did not see the move and did not call Peevy for a foul. But you can bet Alabama will see it upon reviewing the film and not be happy, especially considering some of the friction between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus