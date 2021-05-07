 Skip to main content
Nick Saban has hilarious response to Jimbo Fisher trash talk

May 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nick Saban

Nick Saban had a hilarious response to some trash talk from Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher spoke with a Texas A&M fan group on Wednesday. When asked if the secret to A&M beating Alabama was Saban retiring, Fisher gave a bold response.

The Aggies head football coach said that they were going to beat Saban’s a– anyway.

Informed of Fisher’s comments, Saban issued a great response on Thursday. The legendary Alabama coach sarcastically asked if Fisher was talking about beating him in golf.

Exactly.

Well played, Nick. Well played. When Fisher beats him in football, that will be something. Until then, Saban is the king.

A&M is 0-3 against Alabama since Fisher arrived in College Station. They have lost each game by double figures.

