Nick Saban has hilarious response to Jimbo Fisher trash talk

Nick Saban had a hilarious response to some trash talk from Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher spoke with a Texas A&M fan group on Wednesday. When asked if the secret to A&M beating Alabama was Saban retiring, Fisher gave a bold response.

The Aggies head football coach said that they were going to beat Saban’s a– anyway.

Informed of Fisher’s comments, Saban issued a great response on Thursday. The legendary Alabama coach sarcastically asked if Fisher was talking about beating him in golf.

Nick Saban’s face the moment I told him Jimbo Fisher said he was going to beat his a$$… Coach replied, “in golf?” #RollTide pic.twitter.com/3VzCPe1o05 — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) May 7, 2021

Exactly.

Well played, Nick. Well played. When Fisher beats him in football, that will be something. Until then, Saban is the king.

A&M is 0-3 against Alabama since Fisher arrived in College Station. They have lost each game by double figures.