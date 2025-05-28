Texas AD reveals why he shut down Ohio State’s schedule request

The Ohio State Buckeyes are not particularly happy that their big season-opening showdown against the Texas Longhorns will kick off at noon. The Longhorns, however, are not budging on that timing.

The Buckeyes will host Texas at Ohio Stadium in Columbus at noon on Aug. 30, a major source of disappointment to many Ohio State fans who had been hoping for a raucous night game. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte confirmed that the Buckeyes had approached him about potentially moving the game to Sunday, but he said no.

“Why would I want to move the game to Sunday night and have a short week? … I’ve got to go to church,” Del Conte said Wednesday.

Chris Del Conte said they were reached out to about moving the game at Ohio State. “Why would I want to move the game to Sunday night and have a short week?” He said he said no to Sunday game. “I’ve got to go to church.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 28, 2025

This answer will be very annoying for Buckeyes fans, many of whom want to see more primetime games at home. The team is frequently featured on FOX’s signature “Big Noon Kickoff” game of the week, limiting later kickoff times.

The issue has become controversial enough that one Ohio state legislator introduced legislation to limit noon kickoffs.

The Longhorns host San Jose State the week after taking on the Buckeyes. They probably don’t need a full week to win that game, but they are not budging anyway.