Purdue brings in major QB from transfer portal

The Purdue Boilermakers will be making a significant addition to their quarterback room in 2023 thanks to the transfer portal.

Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card will transfer to Purdue, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Card, a former top-40 recruit, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Card appears to have been drawn to Purdue thanks to their offensive coordinator hire. Graham Harrell is a proponent of the Air Raid scheme, which factored into Card’s decision.

Card is a big get for Purdue and gives them an established quarterback for 2023. He actually won the starting job in 2021 as a redshirt freshman, though he lost the job later in the season. He competed for the role again in 2022, but lost out to Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers. Card still saw action when Ewers dealt with injury and looked solid, going 75/108 on the season for 928 yards with six touchdowns and an interception.