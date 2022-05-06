Texas RB lands cool NIL deal

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson may have the coolest NIL deal around.

Robinson shared a post on Instagram Thursday promoting a partnership with a Lamborghini dealership in Austin, Texas.

The question everyone wants to know is whether Robinson gets a Lamborghini out of this deal. Unfortunately, we don’t know the answer. At minimum, this appears to be a deal where Robinson was paid to promote the dealership via Instagram. Maybe Robinson will at least be able to get a test drive out of this.

Robinson has been active on the NIL deal front, landing several partnerships.

Bijan Robinson's NIL portfolio includes: ➖ Lamborghini Austin

➖ Raising Cane's

➖ C4 Energy

➖ Centre

➖ DAZN

➖ Cameo pic.twitter.com/f1ZgQFdIRr — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 5, 2022

Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also had 295 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns last season, which was his sophomore year.

If Texas makes the College Football Playoff next season, the dealership better be handing out Lamborghinis to the entire team.