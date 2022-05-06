 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 5, 2022

Texas RB lands cool NIL deal

May 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bijan Robinson holds the ball

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson may have the coolest NIL deal around.

Robinson shared a post on Instagram Thursday promoting a partnership with a Lamborghini dealership in Austin, Texas.

The question everyone wants to know is whether Robinson gets a Lamborghini out of this deal. Unfortunately, we don’t know the answer. At minimum, this appears to be a deal where Robinson was paid to promote the dealership via Instagram. Maybe Robinson will at least be able to get a test drive out of this.

Robinson has been active on the NIL deal front, landing several partnerships.

Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also had 295 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns last season, which was his sophomore year.

If Texas makes the College Football Playoff next season, the dealership better be handing out Lamborghinis to the entire team.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus