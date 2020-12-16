 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 15, 2020

Tim Brando rips College Football Playoff as ‘sham’

December 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tim Brando

College football announcer Tim Brando is among those displeased with the College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday.

Brando, 64, calls college football games for FOX Sports. He was also a longtime national sports radio host and no stranger to sharing his opinions.

Brando on Tuesday voiced his frustration over Twitter, calling the CFP a “farce” and “sham” for its rankings. Brando felt that 8-0 Cincinnati was disrespected by the committee.

Brando also said that Iowa State receiving the No. 6 ranking was indefensible. He couldn’t believe that Florida only dropped one spot following its home loss to LSU.

Many of Brando’s same gripes are ones we pointed out in the questions we wanted the committee to answer.

The committee showed unreasonable favoritism to the SEC, with four of their schools in the top eight. Schools deserving of much higher rankings based on their accomplishments, like Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina, were much lower than they should be. Many of the rankings just don’t make sense.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus