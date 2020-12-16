Tim Brando rips College Football Playoff as ‘sham’

College football announcer Tim Brando is among those displeased with the College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday.

Brando, 64, calls college football games for FOX Sports. He was also a longtime national sports radio host and no stranger to sharing his opinions.

Brando on Tuesday voiced his frustration over Twitter, calling the CFP a “farce” and “sham” for its rankings. Brando felt that 8-0 Cincinnati was disrespected by the committee.

TRUTH ; @CFBPlayoff is flat out WRONG and I’ll no longer recognize it as a Playoff.I’m done with it! “Eye test” code for Pure Playoff Privilege. It’s not a CFB Playoff it’s a Power 5 Invitational and from this point forward I’ll call it that! @GoBearcatsFB dissed beyond belief! — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 16, 2020

A farce filled with Power 5 Corruption! https://t.co/e4Qpd7yEKO — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 16, 2020

I repeat I’ll not utter the words College Football Playoff Again. Not until all of CFB gets to take part. EXCLUSIONARY! Until they expand its simply the Power 5 Invitational. PERIOD! — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 16, 2020

Brando also said that Iowa State receiving the No. 6 ranking was indefensible. He couldn’t believe that Florida only dropped one spot following its home loss to LSU.

There’s no defense of this Committee or this process! @CycloneFB a wonderful story and I’ve seen a couple of their BIGGEST wins. I had them #6 in my pre season poll. We can’t un-see those losses however, and what’s worse is Florida dropping only 1 spot. It’s a sham not a Playoff! https://t.co/hyfnnFV8Ko — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 16, 2020

Many of Brando’s same gripes are ones we pointed out in the questions we wanted the committee to answer.

The committee showed unreasonable favoritism to the SEC, with four of their schools in the top eight. Schools deserving of much higher rankings based on their accomplishments, like Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina, were much lower than they should be. Many of the rankings just don’t make sense.