Tim Tebow in favor of expanding CFB Playoff due to COVID-19

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will face the difficult task this season of having to choose four teams after a shortened schedule with no out-of-conference games. Tim Tebow thinks adding more teams to the mix could help the situation.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” Friday, Tebow urged the CFP Playoff Committee to be willing to adjust in what has been an unusual year. He also said he would be in favor of the NCAA “opening up” the playoff, meaning adding more teams to the field.

That’s not a new idea, but it’s unclear if it would help this season. The argument is that the committee would not have to choose only four teams while examining a limited body of work, but would it really be much easier to choose, say, eight teams than it would be to choose four? There would still be plenty to debate, like which top-10 teams deserve the final spot or two in an eight-team field.

Many feel the CFB Playoff should expand to include all of the Power Five conferences. The Pac-12 has had just two teams in the playoff since it was implemented in 2015, though Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has not advocated for expansion. Paul Finebaum unloaded on Scott earlier this year over his thoughts on the subject.

As of now, there has been no indication that the CFB Playoff will be expanded. That could change if more games are canceled or postponed.