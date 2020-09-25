Paul Finebaum trashes Larry Scott over College Football Playoff comments

College football commentator Paul Finebaum doesn’t understand how Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is operating the way he is.

Scott said in a recent press conference that there were no plans to expand the College Football Playoff field for 2020. The Pac-12 historically has struggled to make the field, so only playing seven games this season may make it even harder to be included in the playoff.

Scott acknowledging there won’t be plans to expand did not sit well with Finebaum, who didn’t understand why Scott wasn’t fighting harder for what would seem to be the best interests of his conference.

“The most embarrassing thing for the league from yesterday is that Larry Scott didn’t even argue for it [CFP expansion],” Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Friday, via Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. “Look, if there was ever anyone who should ever stand up for his league — they’ve only had two teams make the CFP — it should be him. But he was ‘oh, we’re happy. We’re not really looking to change.’ That’s the problem with college football, they can’t change anything.”

The 2014-15 Oregon Ducks made the CFP in its inaugural season and are the only Pac-12 team to win a playoff game. Only one has made it since. Teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, and especially the SEC have been preferred by the selection committee.

There has been some consternation about the Pac-12’s status among power conferences. There has even been chatter about Scott being pushed out by school administrators. Perhaps some of them agree with Finebaum’s assessment.