Tim Tebow makes bold prediction about Kyle Trask

It’s safe to say Tim Tebow is very impressed with Florida’s starting quarterback.

Kyle Trask is off to a hot start in 2020, completing 71.8 percent of his passes while throwing 10 touchdowns and one interception in his first two games. In fact, Tebow thinks Heisman consideration may be in Trask’s future.

“I had the chance to workout and train with him this summer and one of the things that really stands out is his deep knowledge of this offense,” Tebow said of Trask on Saturday’s “SportsCenter,” via Nick Kosko of 247Sports. “He’s been in it for three years now and he understands the intricacies of this offense, he understands how to threaten a defense, he understands defenses so well. But also, where he can check it down, where he can get it to an open receiver. He knows it so well, he can play so fast. Also, he’s extremely accurate. He throws a very catchable ball. And third, he has crazy weapons. He has the best tight end in the country, he has three of four receivers who are six-four, six-five, can go up and get it.

“Coach Mullen is putting him in a fantastic position,” Tebow added. “I really think Kyle Trask has an opportunity to make a run for the Heisman this year. He’s that good and the system is that good around him.”

The Florida offense has looked explosive so far this season. The senior quarterback has been at the heart of it all, and has done enough to make Gator fans dream of a huge year.

Of course, Trask may have competition from one of his own teammates in the Heisman race if things can keep going the way they have been.